Savannah's annual MLK Day Parade set for Jan. 15

Savannah's annual MLK Day Parade is this Monday, Jan. 15.

It will begin at 10 a.m. at Liberty and East Broad streets. It will then travel down East Broad to East Broughton, and then onto MLK Junior Boulevard. The parade will end at MLK Boulevard and West Anderson Street.

If you can’t make it out to the parade, you can watch it LIVE on WTOC-TV or live streaming at WTOC.com and on our news app. Download it for free below:

