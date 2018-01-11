Consider This: Good News 1/11/18

It’s been a week with lots of good news stories and we start with a milestone in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s Million Books Challenge.

This week, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia presented the superintendent with 400 books for the district.

The YMCA collected the books through a monster book drive at all its Chatham County facilities. The books will go to students in grades K-5.

The school system now has enough books to supply 480 classroom libraries.

The YMCA says it's still accepting donations. You can drop off your books at any of the Chatham County facilities.

Stratton Leopold made good on his promise of free ice cream if it snowed in Savannah and several hundred people braved the winter weather to enjoy a free frozen sweet treat.

Leopold's Ice Cream offered free ice cream last week to anyone who was willing to venture out into the freezing temperatures while snow was falling.

Stratton tells us he was surprised when the white stuff started falling from the sky, but he says everyone had a blast and it was nice to see so many people come out.

He also says he made this same offer in 2014 when there was a chance of snow, but this is the first time he had to give away free the ice cream.

And finally this week, a huge honor for a mammoth pillar of our community. On Sunday, Jeffrey Lasky was awarded the Jack M. Levy Leadership Award by the Savannah Jewish Federation. This is the highest honor that the federation can bestow on an individual and it is well deserved.

Lasky was recognized for his years of dedication and support to the community. He has been the chairman of many committees at the JEA and for the federation and has long been an incredible advocate for many organizations and causes in and out of the Jewish community.

Lasky is only the seventh person awarded this honor since its inception in 1989.

