Fort Stewart 3rd ID armored brigade to deploy to Korea

The U.S. Army says the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart will deploy this spring to the Republic of Korea.

The Raider Brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas.

This marks the first time a brigade from the 3rd Infantry Division has deployed to Korea since the Korean War.

A color casing ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 30.

