City of Screven requests investigation into possible missing money

SCREVEN, GA (WTOC) -

The City of Screven has requested an investigation into possible missing money from the city.

The request was made after an audit of the city’s finances was conducted and is still ongoing.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations received the request on Thursday.

