Effingham Co. announces winter weather make-up day for students

Effingham County students will have to attend school on Thursday, Feb. 15 as an academic make-up day.

The date was originally scheduled as a student holiday. Due to severe weather cancellations, it was changed.

As a reminder, Wednesday, Feb. 14 will be a full-day instead of a half-day as part of the make-up days for Hurricane Irma this past September.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.