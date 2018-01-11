Richmond Hill woman gains national attention for weight loss story

New Year's resolutions are on everyone's minds right now. One Savannah-area woman is raising the bar with her health goal.

Morgan Root of Richmond Hill, GA, has been hitting the gym every day for the last three years and she accomplished a huge fitness goal. She lost half of her body weight by eating right and exercising. She and five other women are gaining national attention for their health goals in this week's national issue of People.

"So, People Magazine! What a great experience, right? Did I ever imagine that would happen...no," Root laughed.

When she's not at the gym five times a week, Root is in graduate school and stay-at-home mom for her two kids. Her back-to-back pregnancies prompted her weight gain.

"Before getting pregnant, I was a fit 145 pounds, right out of the Army. When she was born, I was up to 255 pounds and I didn't have the energy to do things I normally did," Root said. "I didn't recognize myself. That strong military leader that I used to be was hiding behind all the weight."

Root says the initial moment she knew she needed a lifestyle change was devastating.

"When I realized things really needed to change, I saw this picture of myself from behind and I didn't recognize myself in that picture. It was heartbreaking for me," Root said.

Now, things couldn't be any different. Root has lost over 130 pounds to date and she says she still working to meet more fitness goals. Her fitness trainer, Sean Marcolus, at No Limit Fitness is helping her do that.

"One of the coolest things about watching her journey is watching other people watch her journey," Marcolus said. "Inspiration is a great thing and someone watching her go from A to B gives them inspiration and makes them think 'Well if she can do it, I can do it as well."

Recently, Root took a six-day trip to New York City to appear on Good Morning America, QVC and shoot her People photo shoot. She says that photo shoot is something the old Morgan wouldn't have done. Now, she says there is so much she can do without her weight holding her down.

"Taking pictures with my kids and not wondering if I have to delete them. Being there and doing active things with my kids. We go hiking, we go swimming," she said. "I put on a bikini this summer, and it was amazing to go to the pool and not worry and just enjoy those moments with my kids."

Root says one of the best parts of her journey has been sharing her story with others. Her trainer is sharing some exercises that helped Morgan hit her fitness goal that you can bring into the New Year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.