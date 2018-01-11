City of Savannah sees spike in crashes involving pedestrians

In the last two years, 13 pedestrians have been struck and killed in Savannah. (Source: WTOC)

We are only a few days into the New Year and there has already been a pedestrian hit and killed in Savannah and another who suffered serious injuries.

Savannah Metro Police Department spoke out about some of the trends they normally see with pedestrian incidents. Lt. Anthony Gallo says one of the main issues his traffic division sees deals with distracted pedestrians and distracted drivers.

"We have a lot of vehicle collisions with pedestrians at night, but we have a lot of pedestrians in the daytime in downtown Savannah that step out in front of vehicles and get bumped by cars," Lt. Gallo said.

Just this week, police received a call to Bradley Boulevard where a 10-year-old boy was trapped under a car and ended up with serious injuries. Not even an hour later, police got a call for a crash at Derenne and Reynolds where a woman was hit and killed.

Lt. Gallo says more than a lot of times, pedestrians are at fault with these incidents, but he says drivers and pedestrians are almost normally equally at fault.

Georgia's state law says vehicles must stop and allow pedestrians to cross the roadway within a crosswalk, but it also says pedestrians may not suddenly leave the curb and cross the sidewalk when a vehicle cannot stop.

SCMPD says crashes involving pedestrians seems to average out around 200 people hit a year. However, in 2016, seven people were killed and in 2017, six people were hit and killed.

"At night, a pedestrian wearing dark clothes is hard to see, so if it's at night and you're walking near roadways, it'll be better to wear light clothing," Lt. Gallo said.

While there seems to be a slight decrease in pedestrian incidents, police hope to keep people informed on roadway safety for pedestrians and drivers. SCMPD also urges pedestrians to not walk distracted and drivers not to drive while distracted.

