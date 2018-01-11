Yemassee woman arrested for defrauding residents of apartment complex

A Yemassee woman is behind bars after defrauding neighbors in her apartment complex.

Police say 53-year-old Bertha Lee Owens was arrested for breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Officials discovered Owens had deceived residents of the Yemassee Heights Apartment community off of Castle Hill Road by collecting their rent payments and 'floating' the money.

Owens was employed at the Beaufort Housing Authority and assigned to the Yemassee Heights Complex. This event began in October 2017. Police say Owens took residents' cash, deposited into her account, and then filed a fake deposit flip for the Beaufort Housing Authority to make it appear that a deposit had been made.

An arrest warrant was obtained Thursday and Owens turned herself in to investigators. She was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident and is awaiting a bond hearing.

This case will ultimately be held in Beaufort County General Sessions Court. If anyone believes they may have been defrauded by Owens, they are encouraged to contact the Yemassee Police Department at 843.589.6315.

