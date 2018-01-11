Will last week's freezing weather have a long-term impact on onion crops?

The snow that made for such pretty pictures last week left some ugly images in the onion fields.

Raindrops sit on top of stems discolored by the freeze. Plenty of plants on each row show at least a little damage from temperature plunges below freezing and nearly two inches of snow.

“Just walking outside, your body could just feel the cold. So, you know those little itty-bitty onions were feeling it,” said onion farmer, Aries Haygood.

Haygood can't remember such conditions on the crop. He's hoping the plants have been in the ground long enough to have roots that helped them withstand the cold air.

“You can look across the field and see a green cast over it. That means there's some life,” Haygood said.

The stems help grow the onion bulb under the surface. But they don't start developing until closer to spring. It will be a while before they know which ones survived and which ones suffered damage.

“As we get closer to harvest season, what will the bulb look like? You can grow the prettiest top to an onion. But we don't sell the top. We sell the onion,” Haygood said.

Haygood says, ironically, Thursday’s weather has him worried. Damp and mild temperatures. That helps bacteria grown.

What they need is some sunny weather - warm or cold - to help these onions bounce back.

