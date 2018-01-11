Lunsford Announces Staff Assignments For 2018 Staff

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford announced Thursday the position assignments for his 10 full-time coaches for the 2018 season.

Andrew Dodge, Chris Foster, Jeremy Rowell and Juston Wood were all retained from the previous staff while Victor Cabral, Travis Cunningham, Bob DeBesse, Charlie Harbison, Ron Hudson and Scot Sloan were announced as new hires. The NCAA has allowed football programs a 10th full-time assistant coach for 2018 and moving forward.

Below are the coaching assignments for both sides of the ball:

OFFENSE (Gun/Pistol Tripe Option)

Bob Debesse - Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Ron Hudson - Offensive Line

Juston Wood - Quarterbacks

Chris Foster - Running Backs/Recruiting Coordinator

Andrew Dodge - Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator

DEFENSE (3-4)

Scot Sloan - Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Charlie Harbison - Cornerbacks

Jeremy Rowell - Outside Linebackers

Travis Cunningham - Inside Linebackers

Victor Cabral - Defensive Line

Additionally, Matt Greenhalgh was hired as the strength & conditioning director for football and Don Day was hired as the assistant strength & conditioning director. Cymone George returns as the director of football operations, along with Matt Brennan in the role of director of player personnel. More support staff hires will be made in the next few weeks.

Bryan Cook, Lorenzo Costantini, Bob Bodine, Pat Bastien and Olten Downs will not return in coaching roles next season.

Georgia Southern will begin its spring practice session on March 18 and the Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m. The complete spring schedule will be released as the start of the session approaches.

The Eagles open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 at home against Presbyterian. The full 2018 schedule will be released by the Sun Belt later this winter. Season ticket renewals are ongoing through March 1 and information can be found at GSEagles.com/Renewals. New season ticket sales will begin in March.