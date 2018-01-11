Memorial Health sale still slated to close at end of January

Negotiations continue behind closed doors to finalize the sale of Memorial Health to the Hospital Corporation of America.

A special called meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the matter. Not much came out of it other than they met for three hours in executive session. We are expecting an update on the sale Thursday.

Officials remain tight-lipped about why the sale was postponed other than they are working through some very complicated contracts. Memorial Health Board Chairman Curtis Lewis said during their December meeting that they needed an extension to dot a few i's and cross a few t's. There has been some speculation that HCA was looking to save about $3.2 million in property taxes by closing after the new year.

While Hospital Authority Chairman Dr. Frank Rossiter continues to refuse our requests for an interview, we were able to hear from Memorial Boars Chair Curtis Lewis.

"The transaction is moving along very well. We don't see any impediments to completing that transaction. We all hope to do it at the end of this month," Lewis said.

During their meeting last month, they projected the sale would close at the end of January.

There will likely be another meeting and update before the end of the month.

