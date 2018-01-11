Man arrested in connection to Alma shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

ALMA, GA (WTOC) -

The Alma Police Department and the Bacon County Sheriff's Office have arrested the last identified shooter in a Dec. 1 shooting. 

Officials say the shooting happened on N. Baker Street.

Twenty-year-old Cornelius Lorenzo, Jr. of Alma has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. 

