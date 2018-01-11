District 2 open discussion held at Savannah Civic Center

Different people from all over the Savannah downtown district gathered together Thursday afternoon to talk about a key concern: future development.

Alderman Bill Durrence organized the discussion. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach was also there at the Savannah Civic Center.

From the meeting, they decided to start a committee to further a plan for a new zoning ordinance concerning large-scale developments.

"We keep doing these things where something comes forward and then someone pushes back. We have months of meetings butting heads until we finally find a compromise," Alderman Durrence said. "I think we need to flip that around and try to have these meetings and conversations ahead of time before we get to the planning commission or the city council meetings."

Business owners and representatives from different groups spoke out on how they want the process to go. The entire end goal is to set specific guidelines for the city on moving forward with development.

