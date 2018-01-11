Blessingdales thrift shop holds 'Humor and Hoopla'

On the second Thursday of every month, Blessingdales thrift store turns into a comedy theater.

This Thursday was the first night of Humor and Hoopla.

The thrift store is a primary source of funding for the Living Vine maternity home that helps underprivileged girls. The goal is to raise community awareness about the cause, all while getting a laugh.

"If you come out here and you shop in this wonderful space, you're supporting those underprivileged girls," said comedian, Jerry Seltzer.

If you plan on checking it out next month, they ask that you bring a secondhand item to donate.

The comedy shows are for adults only.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.