Bloomingdale mayor sworn in for third term

Thursday was a big night in Bloomingdale as the city held its inauguration.

The mayor and several council members were also officially sworn in.

This will be Mayor Ben Rozier's third term. One issue he's been fighting for is a new gym in the community.

"We have been talking about getting a gym for Bloomingdale. We always have to go away to play other teams," Mayor Rozier said.

To give the city of Bloomingdale a helping hand, Bill Granger, owner of Granger Nissan, donated a car. We're told the car will be raffled off and the money raised will go to help pay for the gym.

