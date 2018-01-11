Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Domino's next to GSU's Armstrong campus

Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of Augusta Avenue in Savannah.More >>
Governor Nathan Deal held his final State of the State address on Thursday.More >>
Officials are on the hunt for a suspect Thursday night after the Domino's Pizza next to Georgia Southern's Armstrong campus was robbed.More >>
On the second Thursday of every month, Blessingdales thrift store turns into a comedy theater.More >>
Police in Port Wentworth are investigating after a wreck took place Thursday night involving a car and a bicyclist.More >>
