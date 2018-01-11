Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Domino's next to GSU's Armstrong campus

Officials are on the hunt for a suspect Thursday night after the Domino's Pizza next to Georgia Southern's Armstrong campus was robbed.

Authorities say an unknown black male with a slender build committed an armed robbery at the restaurant around 10:40 p.m., then fled into the area of campus.

EAGLE ALERT (ARMSTRONG CAMPUS) continued: GSUPD and Savannah Metropolitan Officers are in the area searching for the subject. Please shelter in place while officers search the campus. We will update with more information once it is available. — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) January 12, 2018

The school said the suspect got away and was in the area of the campus. The school asked students to shelter in place, but later said the suspect actually ran away toward Middleground Road.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Georgia Southern Police.

Stay with WTOC for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.