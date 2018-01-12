Metro police rescue man from early-morning house fire on Augusta Avenue

Firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in Savannah.

Savannah Fire responded to the call around 4:45 a.m. The single-story home, located in the 1100 block of Augusta Avenue, was fully engulfed in flames and smoke when fire crews arrived. The three occupants of the home were already outside.

Officials say two of the residents got out on their own, but Savannah-Chatham Metro police had to assist a third resident from the home. Officers reported hearing movement in the home so they sprang into action, kicking down the door.

According to SCMPD, Officer Barrett Hood located the victim and began pulling him out while radioing for help. Officers Kevin Toliver, Shaquille Brown and a Board of Education Officer, Arthur Bryant, also responded and helped pull the victim to safety. He was taken to Memorial University Medical Center for burns and smoke inhalation.

Some of the responding SCMPD officers also had to be checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation, but all checked out fine.

Savannah Fire said it took only 10 minutes to get the fire out. Fire crews will remain at the scene to monitor hot spots.

The entire structure suffered extensive fire damage and all three residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.