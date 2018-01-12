2018 Savannah Tire Hockey Classic kicks off Friday at Civic Center

The 2018 Savannah Tire Hockey Classic kicks off Friday at the Civic Center.

Every year, this collegiate hockey tournament features four of the South’s most exciting hockey programs: University of Georgia, University of Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State.

The first game begins Friday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. with Georgia Tech taking on Florida State. Then, the Florida vs Georgia match up will follow starting at 8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the first game will begin at 5:30 p.m. between Florida State and Florida. Then, Georgia Tech will take on the University of Georgia starting at 8:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Savannah Civic Center. Tickets range from $12 to $18.

