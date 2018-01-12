Mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow takes aim at Deep South

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters said a handful of counties in northwest Mississippi were under a winter storm warning - and sleet, snow and freezing rain were also possible in Louisiana and Alabama.

In central Louisiana Friday morning, forecasters said parts of the state could get slick as rain was expected to slowly transition to freezing rain or a sleet and snow mix.

In Mississippi, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain was possible in the state's northern counties through early Friday afternoon. Seven counties in the state's northwest corner were under a winter storm warning, where a combination of snow and sleet could total up to 3 inches.

In Alabama, a light glaze of ice and dusting of sleet or snow was possible in several northern counties - including the Florence and Huntsville metro areas.

