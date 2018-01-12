Suspect turns self in for multiple auto thefts in Evans County

A suspect surrendered to authorities for a series of auto thefts in Evans County on Friday, Jan. 5.

Khristopher Strickland, from Ellabell, turned himself into the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 11. The Hagan Police Department had issued criminal warrants including theft by taking.

Police say Strickland was one of the multiple people who took five motor vehicles throughout the night along with entering multiple other vehicles before attempting to flee law enforcement and causing the deadly incident that took the life of Arkell Williams on Firetower Road.

The Evans County Sheriff’s Office along with Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate this event.

