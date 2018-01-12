Five Special Olympic contestants receive heroes send off to state competition

Thousands of athletes will gather in Marietta, GA this weekend for Georgia's Special Olympics Winter Games.

Five students from Bulloch County got a hero's sendoff at Statesboro High. The student body lined the parking lot to cheer them off and wish them well.

Teachers say the games offer the biggest stage some special needs students will see.

“They compete with, oh my gosh, thousands of other students from across Georgia, Tennessee, and Alabama,” said Cindy Thompson, with the Special Olympics in Bulloch County.

This is the second year that qualifiers from Bulloch County have traveled to the state games.

