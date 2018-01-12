Beaufort County authorities attempt to ID stolen credit card suspects

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individuals who used a stolen credit card to purchase $873 worth of merchandise from several stores in Bluffton.

Authorities say the card was used at the following locations:

12-21-17 - Lowes, 35 Malphrus Road, Bluffton, SC

12-22-17 - CVS, 1006 Fording Island Road, Bluffton, SC (female suspect)

12-22-17 - Target, 1050 Fording Island Road, Bluffton, SC (male suspect)

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact D/S J. Nold at 843-255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777. Please reference Case 17S277669.

