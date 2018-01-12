Beaufort County authorities attempt to ID stolen credit card suspects

Highway 17 traffic is being severely affected by a wreck involving a backhoe and a pedestrian.More >>
Abdul Cordoba, 18, allegedly posted the photos after having an argument with the female victim over the Christmas break. He said the victim threatened to post a nude photo of him first, and he retaliated without confirming whether she did.More >>
A suspect surrendered to authorities for a series of auto thefts in Evans County on Friday, Jan. 5.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the individuals who used a stolen credit card to purchase $873 worth of merchandise from several stores in Bluffton.More >>
Thousands of athletes will gather in Marietta, GA this weekend for Georgia's Special Olympics Winter Games.More >>
