Bluffton High School student charged for posting revenge nudes on Snapchat

A Bluffton High School student was charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor after allegedly sharing nude photos of an underage girl on his Snapchat story.

Snapchat stories are public posts that are viewable, shareable and downloadable by a user’s followers.

Abdul Cordoba, 18, allegedly posted the photos after having an argument with the female victim over the Christmas break about "speaking to other girls." He said the victim threatened to post a nude photo of him first, and he retaliated without confirming whether she did.

Cordoba was interviewed in the principal’s office on Jan. 10 after receiving his rights and while an officer’s body camera was active.

He told an investigator that another male sent him the nude photos of the victim. When the second male was questioned, he denied Cordoba’s accusation and allowed an officer to look through his phone.

There were no nude photos found on the device.

The police report can be viewed here. The names have been redacted to protect the identity of individuals involved in the incident:

