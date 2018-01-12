Elderly man severely injured after being hit by tractor on Ogeec - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Elderly man severely injured after being hit by tractor on Ogeechee Road

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

An 88-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor and a pedestrian on Ogeechee Road Friday around lunchtime. 

It happened near Westgate Boulevard. Metro Police say the man was crossing the 3700 block of Ogeechee Road around 12:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Caterpillar backhoe that was traveling in the right westbound lane. 

Officials say the man was not in a crosswalk. He was transported to the hospital. 

Highway 17 traffic was severely affected for some time after the wreck. 

The crash remains under investigation by Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly