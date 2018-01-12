Elderly man severely injured after being hit by tractor on Ogeechee Road

An 88-year-old man is seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor and a pedestrian on Ogeechee Road Friday around lunchtime.

It happened near Westgate Boulevard. Metro Police say the man was crossing the 3700 block of Ogeechee Road around 12:10 p.m. when he was struck by a Caterpillar backhoe that was traveling in the right westbound lane.

Members from E6 responded to a man being struck with a backhoe while crossing Ogeechee Rd. Due to extensive medical training members were able to render aid until EMS arrived and transferred care. These are #your #savannah #Professional #firefighters! — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) January 12, 2018

Officials say the man was not in a crosswalk. He was transported to the hospital.

Highway 17 traffic was severely affected for some time after the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation by Metro's Traffic Investigation Unit.

