Chatham County leaders weigh in on funding request for consolidation study

Chatham County leaders are weighing in after state lawmakers requested money from the state of Georgia to fund a $200,000 consolidation study to look at merging city and county governments.

Representative Ron Stephens put in a request for $50,000 from the State House. A $50,000 request was also requested from the Senate. If those requests are granted, the Savannah Economic Development Authority will match it with the other $100,000 needed.

Chatham County Chairman Al Scott says he's in favor of a study.

"We ought to consolidate services wherever we can save money. I did not want to see the separation of the police departments. I'm a proponent of consolidation, but I don't see it happening," Scott said.

The request to fund the study still has to be approved by the governor. If that happens and the study recommends consolidating, Chatham County voters will get the final say on the ballot in 2019.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.