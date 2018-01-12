Good News: UGA Ice Dawgs visit local hospital

Hockey teams are making their way to Savannah for the Savannah Tire Hockey Classic this weekend, with one team made a special stop before making their way to the ice rink.

The University of Georgia Ice Dawgs filled the halls at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital on Friday to visit with children and families. Smiles were contagious as the players and children talked and laughed together. Players say this is something they love doing when they come to Savannah.

"It means a lot to us, considering we aren't professional athletes," said Alex Carey, who plays center for the Ice Dawgs. "We're not household names, but it means a lot for us to go in and brighten someone's day up just a little bit."

The players and coaches came bearing gifts but they also came with a special accessory this year.

"As much as the coming down here to play means to these guys, this hospital visit is also a very large part of that so this year we wanted to do a special jersey with special patches to raise awareness for the children's hospital," Carey said.

The team presented one of those jerseys to the hospital, and they will also be wearing the new patches over the weekend.

"It's real special to see," said Child Life Manager Kristen King. "Especially for the children to see the logo of the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital on the jersey and know that it's going to be out on the ice on the weekend for the tournament."

The Ice Dawgs will be playing the University of Florida Friday night at 8:30 at the Civic Center.

