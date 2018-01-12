New sign unveiled in Twickenham Neighborhood off President Street

A new sign now welcomes anyone driving into the Twickenham Neighborhood coming off President Street in Savannah.

The sign falls in line with the city's goal of prioritizing neighborhood revitalization.

On hand for the unveiling was the newly-appointed neighborhood president along with elected city officials and District 1 Alderman, John Hall.

"Under the new leadership of Coco Papy and the former leadership of George Seaborough, they are all committed to doing great things for this neighborhood," Alderman Hall said. "With their help and the help of my colleagues on city council, Twickenham will not be forgotten. I see great things to happen over here in this area."

Alderman Hall says he's envisioning a dog park and community garden in the area around where the sign was unveiled as future projects.

