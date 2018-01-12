Escaped Chatham County inmate now back in custody

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office says an escaped inmate is now back in custody.

Officials say the inmate walked off from work detail on Friday at about 12:45 p.m.

Matthew Lee Laroche, Sr. was assigned to work detail at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office training facility. After reviewing video footage, Laroche was seen entering a gray full-sized pickup truck which is missing the tailgate part of the vehicle. The vehicle was driven by an unidentified white male, but officials think it could be his son.

Laroche is currently being held in the Chatham County Jail on various drug offenses.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.