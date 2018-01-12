City of Metter appoints new chief of police

The city of Metter has appointed a new police chief.

Rob Shore joined the Metter Police Department in October 2016, serving first as Captain and then as Interim Chief. He will be sworn in on Jan. 16 at the Metter Depot.

Chief Shore was born in Renton, WA, and grew up in Portland, OR. He spent eight years in the U.S. Army and four of those as a military police officer. After an honorable discharge from service, he became a Georgia Certified Police Officer in 1992. He has worked patrol, investigative, and leadership positions with multiple departments, including Reidsville PD, Tattnall County Sheriff's Office, Lyons PD, and Candler County Sheriff's Office. Shore also served as the Deputy Commander of the East Central Georgia Drug Task Force and with the Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force.

Before joining the Metter PD, Shore was detached from the GBI as a Task Force Agent assigned to the Southeastern Drug Enforcement Office. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and has completed the Georgia Police Officer Professional Management Program. Shore has been married to his wife Brenda for over 30 years. They live in Reidsville and have two adult children and one grandchild.

