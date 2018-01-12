Liberty County bus veers off road

A Liberty County school bus veered off the road Friday morning.

Thankfully, no children were on board at the time, and the two bus drivers involved are both safe.

A WTOC viewer sent in pictures that show two Liberty County sheriff's deputies near the school bus. The Liberty County School System says a driver was training on a new route and backed into a ditch. However, from the pictures we received, it appears the front of the bus is in the ditch. We asked the school system several follow-up questions, and we're waiting to hear back.

As it relates to the deadly bus crash in Liberty County back in December, WTOC has confirmed that Cambria Shuman's family has retained legal representation through Jones, Osteen, & Jones. The family has not filed a lawsuit at this time. Shuman was the five-year-old girl who was killed as a result of the crash.

The Eichholz Law Firm is representing two students who were on bus 1729 during the crash. The law firm has requested insurance information from the Liberty County School System.

The woman driving the bus, Evelyn Rodriguez, has legal representation from two law firms including one as it relates to a worker's compensation claim.

At this point, everyone is on hold waiting for the final results of the bus investigation to be released before making a decision on how to move forward with any possible legal action.

