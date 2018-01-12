Parking changes in downtown Savannah: What you need to know

Finding a spot to park downtown Savannah is tough, but so is keeping up with all of the parking changes. Here are the key nuts and bolts:

First, there are no longer time limits on meters. Back when the city was deciding on reshaping parking downtown, the director of Parking and Mobility told WTOC that the community cares most about two things.

"Ease of finding a space and 'I don't want to have to go back to my car to apply more time.' You park as long as you want, as long as you just pay for it," Sean Brandon said.

Secondly, you have to pay for an additional three hours running up to 8 p.m. rather than 5 p.m. like we're used to. The city is also now charging for Saturday parking. Sunday's, however, are still free. When the vote passed, the mayor of Savannah said this decision was a happy medium.

"It's not going to make everybody happy, but we feel like it will be a compromised position that will work for most everybody," said Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

Finally, different parking zones are charging different amounts based on the demand for parking in that zone. In the planning phase, Alderman Bill Durrence explained the previous system was confusing.

"We've got something like 20 different levels of paid parking downtown; 15 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, five hours, 10 hours," said Durrence.

Prime parking areas, such as Broughton Street, now cost $2 an hour. Further out, that rate drops to $1 an hour. Once you get out of the downtown region, parking is, of course, free.

The city understands these are a lot of changes at once, so they're giving you time to get the hang of it.

January 2, 2018: The City of Savannah will begin alerting/reminding people who park in the affected Zones 1 and 2 on by placing Parking Guides on cars parking in the zones between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday



January 22, 2018: The City of Savannah issue warnings on all vehicles that do not comply with new parking hours and the city will place Parking Guides on these vehicles as well.



January 29, 2018: The City of Savannah will begin issuing citations on vehicles that do not follow the new Parking Matters plan

