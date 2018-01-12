Metro looking for man wanted on aggravated stalking charges - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Metro looking for man wanted on aggravated stalking charges

(Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department) (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated stalking charges. 

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Brewton may be driving a white Nissan Titan with a Georgia tag. 

If you have any information on Brewton, call police or CrimeStoppers. 

