Savannah man wanted on aggravated stalking charges arrested - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Savannah man wanted on aggravated stalking charges arrested

(Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department) (Source: Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say they have arrested a man who was wanted on aggravated stalking charges. 

Police say 38-year-old Christopher Brewton was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated stalking. 

If you have any additional information on Brewton, call police or CrimeStoppers. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly