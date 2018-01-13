Cold front arrives Saturday evening

A cold front will move through the area Saturday evening. Cold, high pressure will prevail over the weekend into the first part of next week. Another front is expected to bring precipitation midweek, followed by another bout of cold air for the second half of next week.

Saturday will be partly sunny in the morning. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows will be in the lower 30s with north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is expected to be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 40s with north winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s. North winds will be around 5 mph.

Monday will be sunny. Highs will be in the lower 50s with north winds around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Thursday night is predicted to be mostly clear. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

