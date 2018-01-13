BCSO find missing man's body in drainage ditch

Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office were searching for 56-year-old Hezekiah Donaldson early Saturday morning in a wooded area near Parris Island Gateway in Burton when they came upon a deceased man in a drainage ditch.

An investigation confirms that there was no apparent trauma or any other foul play involved in the death. Officials confirm that the body investigators recovered was that of Hezekiah Donaldson

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has scheduled a forensic autopsy to be performed tomorrow at the Medical University of South Carolina to aid in determining the cause and manner of Donaldson's death.



Anyone with information regarding Hezekiah Donaldson's death is encouraged to contact Corporal Todd Duncan 843-255-3418 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC for those wishing to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.