Glennville takes early opportunity to remember Dr. Martin Luther - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Glennville takes early opportunity to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

(source: WTOC) (source: WTOC)
GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

Some communities got an early start in remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Glennville, parade marchers braved the chilly morning to make their way up Veterans Blvd. Organizers of the parade and the Committee for Social Change selected local agribusinessman and community leader Jessie Rhodes as grand marshal. He says he's proud to see more people taking interest in the legacy of Dr. King.

"...especially the young kids because they don't realize what Dr. King went through," Rhodes said. "Some have seemed not to care. But I'm so proud that the King family keeps the ball rolling."

The community gathered for a ceremony afterward where Rhodes' daughter, Dr. Lagretta Reynolds, served as the speaker.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

