Fundraiser held for local man's medical bills

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA

One man's friends and family held a fundraiser at Coach's Corner after he faced a life or death situation forcing him to lose a limb.

George Hassell says that his life changed drastically one day when he collapsed after feeling sick. Hassel went to the doctor and found out that he had an infection in his leg. Doctors were forced to amputate the leg or the infection would spread and get worse.

"I woke up at the hospital and they said i had a really bad infection in my leg and they were gonna have to remove part of it because either the infection was going to get me or they had to get it," Hassell says.

His life took a twist from normalcy all in a matter of days, leading friends to throw a fundraiser to pay for his medical expenses. Hassel says that he hopes to be walking again after therapy next week but says nevertheless, he's happy that he had another chance at life. 

"This has changed my life and has made me make some decisions," Hassel said. "I'm going to be closer to my family and more focused on some certain things and less focused on some certain things that weren't good in my life. This has made me realize a lot of things in life...life is fragile and it happened in s moment and all of a sudden you Can't control what's going on and those around you are so important. Love them and cherish them and cherish every moment."

If you'd like to donate to help Hassel's Gofundme, click here

