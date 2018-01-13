Driver charged with DUI after pedestrian struck in hit & run on - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Driver charged with DUI after pedestrian struck in hit & run on Waters Avenue

Source: Chatham County Sheriff's Office
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to 44th Street and Waters Avenue for a report of a hit and run that injured a pedestrian around 10:50 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was crossing Waters Avenue near 44th Street, while not in a crosswalk. Traveling north on Waters Avenue, 54-year-old Damon Grant was in a Ford Taurus when he struck the pedestrian. Initially, Grant fled the scene but later returned.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Through an investigation by the Traffic Investigations Unit, Grant was found to be under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI, serious injury by motor vehicle, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.  

This investigation is ongoing.

