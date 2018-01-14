Richmond Hill claims state wrestling duals title

Richmond Hill earned their first state wrestling duals title Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats took down Alexander 37-26 in the Class 6A finals at the Macon Centreplex Saturday. The Cougars were the defending duals champs.

Toombs County also had a good showing this weekend, taking home state runner-up honors in Class AA. The Bulldogs fell to Social Circle, 36-22, in Saturday's finals.