Tigers run past Hawks with big 2nd half

The Savannah State Tigers found their tempo in the second half Saturday, routing Maryland-Eastern Shore 87-59 at home.

The Tigers outscored the Hawks 52-25 in the final 20 minutes, shooting just under 50% for the half.

Five SSU players scored in double figures, led by Javaris Jenkins' 17 points. Alante Fenner added 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers.

Savannah State improves to 5-13 overall and 2-1 in MEAC play. The Tigers host Howard Monday night at Tiger Arena.

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 68, SAVANNAH STATE 56 (Women)

Savannah State led entering the fourth quarter, but a 14-6 run from the Hawks turned the tide for good.

UMES outscored the Tigers 25-10 in the final period, and scored 11 of the game's final 13 points.

Kaylee Allen notched her first career double-double in the loss. The Cincinnati, OH native had a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

Savannah State falls to 2-12 overall and 0-3 in MEAC play.