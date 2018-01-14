Ice Dawgs take home 8th Thrasher Cup

The Georgia Bulldogs earned the program's 8th Thrasher Cup with a 6-2 win over Georgia Tech Saturday. That is the most of any team in the history of the Savannah Tire Hockey Classic.

The Yellow Jackets could've made the history for themselves, but four unanswered Ice Dawg goals sent the trophy back to Athens. With Florida's loss earlier Saturday, Tech simply needed to win to claim the Thrasher Cup. With each team finishing the weekend with a 1-1 record, the tie breaker went to the team allowing the fewest goals. Georgia Tech gave up ten, while Georgia allowed only nine.

The teams were tied 2-2 after the first period, but Georgia got their run going with Austin Krusko's go-ahead goal with 9:41 left in the second. Alex Carey added late in the second and third periods to help add to the Dawgs' lead.

Georgia defenseman Kyle Harris took home Hockey Classic MVP honors.

FLORIDA STATE 8, FLORIDA 3

The Gators tied the game at 3 with just over 18 minutes left in the game, but Florida State ran off five straight goals to claim a win over their in-state rival.

Charles Bonani registered a hat trick for the Seminoles, who jumped on Florida with three first period goals.