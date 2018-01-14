Cool temperatures stick around this week

High pressure will build over the region Sunday, then prevail through Tuesday. A cold front will sweep across the Southeast on Wednesday, followed by dry high pressure late in the week. Warmer conditions arrive this weekend before another cold front approaches early next week.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s and north winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. North winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night will be clear with lows around 30 and north winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny. Highs will be in the upper 50s with east winds around 5 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday is predicted to be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Wind chill values will be as low as 15 in the morning. Thursday night is predicted to be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

Stay up to date with all-weather news and download the WTOC First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.