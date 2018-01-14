Missing 15-year-old Savannah girl found safe - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Missing 15-year-old Savannah girl found safe

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says 15-year-old Tiona Amos has been found. 

The teenager was reporting missing on Sunday around  the 1000 block of Carter Street.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly