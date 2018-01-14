SCMPD searching for missing Savannah girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

SCMPD searching for missing Savannah girl

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department is asking for help to locate 15-year-old Tiona Amos.

The missing teenager was last seen in the 1000 block of Carter Street around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

