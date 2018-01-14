GBI investigates death in Richmond Hill - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

GBI investigates death in Richmond Hill

Source: Raycom Media Stock Image Source: Raycom Media Stock Image
RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide that took place in Richmond Hill on Sunday. The GBI responded to the scene of the homicide at the request of the Richmond Hill Police Department.

Officers with the Richmond Hill Police Department were dispatched to Plantation Apartments, located at 201 Casey Drive regarding gunshots at approximately 3:30 a.m.  When officers arrived, they found a female had been shot.  EMS responded and transported her to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

The GBI is asking anyone with information about this investigation or who may have seen any suspicious activity or persons in the area to contact the GBI at (912) 871-1121 or the Richmond Hill Police Department at (912) 756-5645.

