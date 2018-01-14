Richmond Hill husband charged with murdering wife

A man allegedly shot and murdered his wife in their home in Richmond Hill on Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating 32-year-old Jeremiah Watkins for the murder of his wife, Breona Watkins.

Officers with the Richmond Hill Police Department were dispatched to Plantation Apartments, located at 201 Casey Drive, regarding gunshots at approximately 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Breona Watkins suffering from gunshot injuries. EMS responded and transported her to a hospital where she died as a result of her wounds.

Jeremiah Watkins turned himself into the Hinesville Police Department. He is being held at the Bryan County Jail.

