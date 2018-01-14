Friday night crash on I-16 closes all lanes near Soperton

A crash on Interstate 16 Friday night caused west and eastbound lanes to be blocked for a couple of hours.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. near mile marker 72 on I-16 eastbound.

One vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near mile marker 72. That vehicle struck another vehicle head-on in the left lane of I-16 eastbound. That vehicle was pushed into the front of a tractor-trailer, which was also traveling eastbound.

The drivers of the first two vehicles were flown to a hospital in Macon. The second driver is listed in critical condition while the first driver is listed in stable condition. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a hospital in Dublin where they were treated and released.

All lanes, east and west, were blocked for a couple of hours while Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team conducted a thorough investigation. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

