More cold weather certain, low-end chance of Wednesday wintry precipitation continues

The upcoming work-week begins on a cold note with a widespread light freeze and inland hard freeze Monday morning. A secondary, even stronger, cold front moves through early Wednesday with a gusty breeze and even colder temperatures.

However, there is a difference with this front.

A weak weather disturbance riding along the boundary may interact with limited moisture to produce a few sleet pellets or snow flurries across portions of our area Wednesday. There is a greater chance of accumulating wintry precipitation stretching from Texas, through Alabama into north-central Georgia and the midlands of South Carolina.

Locally, the air at the surface is going to be quite dry. This may end up being a scenario where sleet, snow falls above our heads and evaporates (dries up) before reaching the surface.

Bottom line – I cannot yet take very light wintry precipitation off the table and out of Wednesday’s forecast. But, I am also not yet excited, worried about the possibility.

While still great tools, forecast models are having trouble resolving Wednesday’s setup. For example, the NAM and ECMWF models are indicating a cold lower atmosphere with enough moisture for flurries or sleet pellets across areas north of Interstate 16. Other data suggests that while cold enough, air will be very dry and nothing reaches the surface.

The first alert forecast team will continue to monitor trends over the next couple days and should have a more consistent solution to Wednesday’s forecast by Monday evening’s forecast model cycle.

What can I guarantee as of this forecast? A cold, gusty Wednesday afternoon and hard freeze Thursday morning.

We'll keep you updates on the rest; on TV, at wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.