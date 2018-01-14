VFW Post 660 collects supplies for homeless veterans

Savannah's 2018 MLK Day Parade is this Monday, Jan. 15.More >>
Savannah's 2018 MLK Day Parade is this Monday, Jan. 15.More >>
An intersection near the Georgia Ports will be closed for road work for the foreseeable future.More >>
An intersection near the Georgia Ports will be closed for road work for the foreseeable future.More >>
A pastor and his wife are dead after an Amtrak train bound for Savannah crashed into their car Sunday afternoon in Nash County, North Carolina.More >>
A pastor and his wife are dead after an Amtrak train bound for Savannah crashed into their car Sunday afternoon in Nash County, North Carolina.More >>
Check out a list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place around the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.More >>
Check out a list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events taking place around the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty.More >>
The upcoming work-week begins on a cold note with a widespread light freeze and inland hard freeze Monday morning. A secondary, even stronger, cold front moves through early Wednesday with a gusty breeze and even colder temperatures. However, there is a difference with this front. A weak weather disturbance riding along the boundary may interact with limited moisture to produce a few sleet pellets or snow flurries across portions of our area Wednesday. There is a greater chance of a...More >>
The upcoming work-week begins on a cold note with a widespread light freeze and inland hard freeze Monday morning. A secondary, even stronger, cold front moves through early Wednesday with a gusty breeze and even colder temperatures. However, there is a difference with this front. A weak weather disturbance riding along the boundary may interact with limited moisture to produce a few sleet pellets or snow flurries across portions of our area Wednesday. There is a greater chance of a...More >>