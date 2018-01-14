VFW Post 660 collects supplies for homeless veterans

Local veterans were doing their part to help some of their own this weekend.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 660 held the "Vets helping Vets" event, collecting donations for homeless veterans in the Chatham County area. People donated everything from camping gear to food to monetary donations. Organizers say this one event helps them to provide for homeless veterans all year long.

"I would just like to say that, you know that the vets, we come together to help the veterans," said organizer Brian Pfund. "We all took that route, some of us faired better, after we got out, than others and I just want everybody to know that the guys that we do this for, they appreciate it."

The VFW in Beaufort also collected items for homeless veterans this week. Organizers say they plan to hold an even bigger event next year to involve more VFW branches next year.

