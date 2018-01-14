Tybee Island celebrates week-long restaurant week

Tybee Island will be celebrating Tybee Restaurant Week beginning on Monday, with each participating restaurant offering a 3-course, prix fixe dinner.

A "prix fixe" menu is simply a menu of pre-determined items such as an appetizer, entree, and dessert, at a set price.

Tybee restaurants offer a diverse range of island fare.There are no tickets, passes or coupons required. Residents can eat wherever they like, whenever they like.

"It's our first year doing it," said Gordon Card, head chef of Bubba Gumbo's. "So we've seen it the past couple of years going around to the other restaurants and tasting what the other restaurants are doing so it's kinda an honor being asked to be part of it this year so being ranked up there with some of the other really good restaurants that are around Tybee."

The event wraps up next Sunday.

